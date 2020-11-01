Javon Wims ejected for cheap shots at CJ Gardner-Johnson in Bears-Saints fight

Javon Wims was ejected from Sunday’s Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints game for throwing some cheap shots at C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the third quarter.

The Bears had the ball for a 1st-and-10 about five minutes into the third quarter with the game tied 13-13.

Chicago completed a pass to Allen Robinson. After the play ended, Wims, who was being guarded by someone else, ran over and slapped at Gardner-Johnson twice.

Bro ate both them punches like nothing loool pic.twitter.com/7VeRRAIziX — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 1, 2020

A scrum broke out after Bears WR Javon Wims took a swing at Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson. pic.twitter.com/jvtPCisp4b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2020

A few players jumped in and got involved over the cheap shot.

The end result was a 15-yard penalty and ejection for Wims. The Bears then had a 2nd-and-20 from their 21 and threw an interception. The penalty plus turnover helped put New Orleans in scoring territory.

On the previous possession, FOX showed Gardner-Johnson getting in Anthony Miller’s face. Perhaps Wims was trying to get some revenge.