Broncos share encouraging Javonte Williams injury update

The Denver Broncos shared some encouraging news on Sunday that will be hugely beneficial in their quest to turn things around after a terrible 2022 season.

The Broncos are not placing running back Javonte Williams on the PUP list to start training camp, according to James Palmer of NFL Network. That suggests that Williams, who is working his way back from a torn ACL, may be trending toward being able to play in Week 1.

#broncos RB Javonte Williams will not start training camp on PUP I’m told. It had been pointing in that direction all off season, and the team officially has decided he won’t start on PUP. A great sign for his chances Week 1 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 23, 2023

Williams suffered the injury last October in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders, ending his season after four weeks. It had not been clear whether he would be ready to go for the start of 2023 after a lengthy rehab process. That is still not a sure thing, but this news means it remains very possible.

Williams put together a very promising rookie campaign in 2021, rushing for 903 yards and four touchdowns on 203 carries. He had been expected to take on a much bigger backfield role before his 2022 ended prematurely.