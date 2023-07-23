 Skip to main content
Broncos share encouraging Javonte Williams injury update

July 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Javonte Williams before a game

Aug 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) looks on before a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos shared some encouraging news on Sunday that will be hugely beneficial in their quest to turn things around after a terrible 2022 season.

The Broncos are not placing running back Javonte Williams on the PUP list to start training camp, according to James Palmer of NFL Network. That suggests that Williams, who is working his way back from a torn ACL, may be trending toward being able to play in Week 1.

Williams suffered the injury last October in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders, ending his season after four weeks. It had not been clear whether he would be ready to go for the start of 2023 after a lengthy rehab process. That is still not a sure thing, but this news means it remains very possible.

Williams put together a very promising rookie campaign in 2021, rushing for 903 yards and four touchdowns on 203 carries. He had been expected to take on a much bigger backfield role before his 2022 ended prematurely.

Denver BroncosJavonte Williams
