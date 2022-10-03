Extent of Javonte Williams’ knee injury revealed

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams left Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with what looked like a significant knee injury. Unfortunately, tests have revealed bad news.

Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the former second-round pick also suffered a torn LCL, which will make his recovery even more difficult.

Williams had his right leg turn awkwardly underneath him while he was being tackled by a Raiders player early in the second quarter. He was carted to the locker room and immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

After he rushed for 903 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry as a rookie last year, Williams had established himself as an important part of Denver’s new Russell Wilson-led offense. He led the Broncos with 204 rushing yards through the early part of the season.

With Williams out, the Broncos will have to lean more heavily on Melvin Gordon. The veteran has fumbled four times this season and fumbled on his first carry Sunday, when the ball popped into a Raiders player’s hand and was taken the other way for a touchdown. Fifth-year back Mike Boone also got a few carries after Williams got hurt and should see more opportunities going forward.