Report: Javonte Williams may have suffered serious injury

The Denver Broncos’ struggling offense may have taken another significant hit in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered an apparent knee injury during Sunday’s game after seemingly twisting it awkwardly on a tackle. Williams left the game and did not return.

Javonte Williams – Based on this angle, I’d think Right knee injury. Looks like he twisted on it. pic.twitter.com/CFyD7r6fQC — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 2, 2022

After the game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the knee injury is feared to be serious, and the Broncos are not optimistic about Williams’ status.

#Broncos RB Javonte Williams is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury, source said. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow to determine the full extent, but there is not a lot of optimism surrounding the injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Williams was expected to have a major role in his second NFL season. He ran for 903 yards in 2021 as a rookie, and had accumulated 176 rushing yards through the first three weeks of the 2022 campaign. Veteran Melvin Gordon is in line to get most of the work assuming Williams misses time.

The Broncos have been shaky on offense so far this season, even with new addition Russell Wilson. Losing a key part of their backfield for any period of time is unlikely to help matters.