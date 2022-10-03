 Skip to main content
Report: Javonte Williams may have suffered serious injury

October 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Javonte Williams before a game

Aug 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) looks on before a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos’ struggling offense may have taken another significant hit in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered an apparent knee injury during Sunday’s game after seemingly twisting it awkwardly on a tackle. Williams left the game and did not return.

After the game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the knee injury is feared to be serious, and the Broncos are not optimistic about Williams’ status.

Williams was expected to have a major role in his second NFL season. He ran for 903 yards in 2021 as a rookie, and had accumulated 176 rushing yards through the first three weeks of the 2022 campaign. Veteran Melvin Gordon is in line to get most of the work assuming Williams misses time.

The Broncos have been shaky on offense so far this season, even with new addition Russell Wilson. Losing a key part of their backfield for any period of time is unlikely to help matters.

.

