Jaxon Smith-Njigba seems to want 1 team to draft him

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, and he seems to hope one team will select him.

The Ohio State product is from the Dallas area and played high school football at Rockwall, Texas. He was a five-star prospect before joining the Buckeyes, where he put up huge numbers as a sophomore in 2021.

Smith-Njigba had 95 catches for 1,606 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2021. He was limited by injuries to playing in just three games last season.

JSN seems to want to play for his hometown Cowboys, and Cowboys fans are probably salivating over that possibility.

In a tweet sent on Feb. 7, Smith-Njigba said he was going to have a big game any time he played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

I'm going to turn up every time in Jerrys world 🤣🫶 https://t.co/ZjzEZMdiTe — JSN (@jaxon_smith1) February 7, 2023

Then in an interview with Cowboys fan site Blogging the Boys, Smith-Njigba said it would be “special” to play for the Cowboys.

“Just growing up right there in Rockwall, Texas, just close and all my family. Being a Cowboy, it would definitely be a blessing and an honor. I know that star on that helmet means something. Growing up I always loved watching them play. It was hard sometimes, I’ve been there with the fans. Ups and downs. It would be a blessing, wherever I go, but definitely special if I was a Cowboy,” Smith-Njigba said.

The Cowboys already have CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, so it’s unclear whether they would be looking to add another wide receiver so early in the draft. Smith-Njigba is rated by many as one of the top receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, so he might not even be available when the Cowboys are set to pick at No. 26 overall. But if he is there, well, we don’t have to remind you about just how much Jerry Jones loves his dynamic wide receivers in the first round.