Jay Gruden throws shade at Daniel Snyder

The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner this week, and former head coach Jay Gruden thinks they could have a difficult time finding a replacement. You will not be surprised to hear why he feels that way.

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Grant & Danny Show” on 106.7 The Fan, Gruden was asked if he believes the Commanders will be able to find a legitimate offensive coordinator. He said they may have to promote from within because external candidates might not want to come in and be told what to do.

“It’ll be hard, unless they do it in house. I don’t know who they have in house who would take it. Maybe (quarterbacks coach Ken) Zampese will take it, I don’t know,” Gruden said. “You’re right, it is difficult, especially if you’re told what to do.”

Gruden obviously was not taking a shot at Washington head coach Ron Rivera. What he meant by that is that Daniel Snyder is too hands-on, which is something Gruden has talked about in the past.

But to remove all doubt, Gruden was asked if he is interested in the job. He then took a less veiled swipe at Snyder.

“Oh, yeah, I’d love to coach again. Who’s the owner?” Gruden asked.

You can hear the full exchange below:

Funny exchange with Jay Gruden today when he was guessing what direction the Commanders will go in for their next offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/1ZmIB84jDJ. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 10, 2023

Gruden was the head coach in Washington for five-plus seasons. It is no secret that he hated working for Snyder. He has blasted the Commanders owner more openly in the past.

Snyder is exploring a possible sale of the Commanders, and there has been plenty of interest thus far. It is safe to assume many people within the organization feel, like Gruden, that a change of ownership would help the team.