Reporter reveals how many groups will bid on Washington Commanders

December 22, 2022
by Larry Brown
Daniel Snyder looks on

Sep 9, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are soliciting sale offers for the franchise and its assets, and a recent report revealed how many interested bidders there will be.

According to a few reports, bids to purchase the historic NFL franchise are due on Friday, December 23.

NBC Washington’s JP Finlay reports that there will be somewhere between 5-7 bids for the team.

Another reporter said that the sales price for the team is expected to top $7 billion, which would shatter the previous record as the Denver Broncos sold for $4.65 million earlier this year.

The purchase price of the commanders includes FedEx Field and the team’s corporate headquarters.

Current team owner Daniel Snyder has been pressured into exploring financial options for his team, including a sale. He has resisted numerous calls over the years for him to sell, but public, legal and congressional pressure, as well as a lack of support from other owners, seems to point to him finally giving up control of the beloved franchise.

