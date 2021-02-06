Jay Gruden is not impressed with Tony Romo’s prognostication skills

Tony Romo has won plaudits from NFL fans for his ability to decipher playcalls and predict plays before the ball is snapped. Jay Gruden, however, isn’t terribly impressed.

The former Washington Football Team coach is unemployed after a one year stint as offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and is considering options for staying in the game. One thing he’s eyeing is a media career, and he thinks he could out-predict Romo any day.

Gruden told Ben Standig of The Athletic that Romo wasn’t actually right that often, and when he is, it’s usually because it was obvious.

“I could do it every time,” Gruden said. “He’s only right like 30 percent of the time. Those are usually pretty obvious, I mean (laughs). Nobody talks about the times when he’s wrong, but when he’s right, holy cow, he’s a genius. Oh, come on, man. Sure, it’s a run. Nope, it’s a pass. Sorry, I was wrong.”

If Gruden is as good as he thinks he’d be, he should probably get a TV gig, because he’d make a lot of money doing it. After all, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is making big money at CBS.

Gruden has been quite candid lately about his experiences within the game. If he’s willing to share those stories, he could be an intriguing commentator, even if his predictions don’t turn out as perfect as he thinks they would.