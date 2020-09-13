Tony Romo’s CBS salary pays more than vast majority of NFL players

CBS executives proved earlier this year that they were willing to do whatever it took to keep Tony Romo, and the result was a record contract extension. With his new deal, Romo will be making significantly more than many of the players he provides commentary for this season.

The extension Romo signed with CBS back in February is worth $17 million per year. As WEEI’s Chris Curtis noted on Sunday, Romo’s salary pays him more than any player on the entire New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins rosters. In terms of average annual value, there are only 50 players in the entire NFL who will make as much as or more than Romo this season.

Romo was an instant hit when he joined CBS as an analyst in 2017. Every major network tried to pry him away from CBS earlier this year, but you can understand why he stuck around. His natural enthusiasm, sense of humor, and incredible analysis has placed him in a class of his own. Romo even stole the show at the AFC Championship two seasons ago.

It may sound like Romo makes an insane amount of money when you compare his salary to what players make, but the market dictated what CBS gave him.