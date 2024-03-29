 Skip to main content
Jayden Daniels responds to concerns over viral photo of his elbow

March 29, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Jayden Daniels warming up for LSU

Nov 11, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels during pregame against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A photo of Jayden Daniels that went viral this week led to some uninformed speculation about an elbow issue, but the star quarterback insists there is nothing wrong with his throwing arm.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media shared a photo of Daniels on Wednesday that elicited a huge response from fans. The photo, which was taken during LSU’s game against Alabama in November, showed Daniels throwing a pass. The former Tigers star’s elbow was flexing in a way that it appears you can see every bone and ligament in his arm.

The internet went completely bananas. Though the high-definition image was captured at the exact moment Daniels was uncorking a pass, many people were convinced it showed that something with the quarterback’s elbow is not right.

On Friday, Daniels took to X to reassure everyone that there is no issue with his arm.

“my elbow is perfectly fine .. stop the cap!!” Daniels wrote.

Some sports medicine doctors did draw conclusions from the photo. Dr. Jesse Morse explained in a lengthy post on X that he believes Daniels has olecranon bursitis in his right elbow, which Morse described as being “more annoying than concerning” and typically having no impact on player performance.

There have been no reports about NFL teams having concerns about Daniels’ throwing arm in any way. The photo was taken midway through a season in which Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions.

If the slip-up Brian Kelly had about Daniels’ NFL landing spot is any indication, only the social media world is freaking out over the elbow photo.

Jayden Daniels
