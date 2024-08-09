Jayden Daniels earns big praise from All-Pro opponent

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is looking very impressive during training camp, if one of his opponents is to be believed.

The Commanders held a joint practice against the New York Jets on Thursday, and Daniels got one of his first looks against a high-caliber NFL defense. Reports suggested he had a somewhat mixed day filled with standard rookie ups-and-downs. He showed enough, however, to be showered with praise by Jets All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.

“I just told him like, ‘Man, you’re gonna be real good,'” Gardner told reporters, via Zach Selby of the Commanders’ official website. “It was great to just be able to line up against him. As a corner, you wanna go against a rookie quarterback, but he’s one of those guys like he’s developed obviously…but he had some great throws out there.”

The No. 2 pick in April’s NFL Draft, Daniels has shown the usual rookie growing pains so far, but seems to be flashing the talent that made him so heralded coming out of LSU. Gardner would know, as someone who came straight out of college to put together back-to-back All-Pro campaigns at corner to start his career.

The Commanders face the Jets on Saturday in their preseason opener. That will give us a first glimpse at Daniels in game action, as he is expected to start.