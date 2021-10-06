 Skip to main content
Jaylon Smith cut by Cowboys despite being owed $7.2 million

October 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Dallas Cowboys made a surprising move on Tuesday regarding their defense.

Dallas cut linebacker Jaylon Smith despite him being owed $7.2 million.

The 26-year-old was a 2nd-round pick by the Cowboys in 2016, though he missed that season due to an injury he suffered in Notre Dame’s bowl game. He has not missed a game since beginning to play in the 2017 season and made the Pro Bowl in 2019. Smith had 18 tackles in four games this season.

Dallas signed Smith to a 6-year, $68.4 million contract before the 2019 season. He still has five years left on his contract and will count for $16.6 million in dead cap money.

Smith has actually graded out fairly well this season according to PFF, making the move even more surprising.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-BY 4.0

