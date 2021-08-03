Jeff Gladney issues response after being released by Vikings

Jeff Gladney issued a response on Tuesday after being released by the Minnesota Vikings following an indictment.

The Vikings said they were releasing Gladney immediately upon reading his indictment. Gladney was charged with domestic violence. The indictment alleges Gladney “intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly“ causing bodily injury to the alleged victim during an April 2 incident.

Gladney’s agent issued a statement in which he said the cornerback should still be considered innocent until proven guilty. The agent also emphasized that the Vikings’ decision has no reflection of whether Gladney is guilty.

The agent for former #Vikings first-round CB Jeff Gladney has released a statement about his release and legal issues: pic.twitter.com/fLXQYwjGiO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2021

Gladney, 24, was the No. 31 overall pick in last year’s draft out of TCU. He started 15 games as a rookie.

He is accused of beating up his girlfriend in Texas in April. Gladney allegedly became upset over the contents on his girlfriend’s cell phone and began assaulting her with closed fists. He is also alleged to have strangled her and dragged her across the floor of an apartment by her hair. His case will be going to trial.