Jeff Goldblum went viral for his reaction to being shown on Jumbotron at Super Bowl

A number of famous celebrities and athletes attended Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, but no one was more excited to be there than actor Jeff Goldblum.

Goldblum, who has starred in popular films like “Jurassic Park” and “Independence Day,” was shown on the videoboard during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. When he realized it was his time to shine, Goldblum immediately put on his sunglasses and got all geeked up.

Jeff Goldblum looks like a fan who’s on the big screen for the first time in his life😂 pic.twitter.com/Mjqk2zneo6 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) February 12, 2024

If sarcasm was a dance, that would be it. Goldblum was obviously just playing the role of the everyday fan who is shown on the Jumbotron, but he played it to perfection.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a thrilling 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers. The Super Bowl win was the third of the quarterback’s career.