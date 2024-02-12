Patrick Mahomes answers whether Chiefs finally have a dynasty

Patrick Mahomes has been hesitant to get too far ahead of himself when it comes to celebrating his on-field success. But he finally made an admission after winning Super Bowl XVIII 25-22 in overtime over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday.

Mahomes was interviewed by CBS’ Tracy Wolfson immediately after his Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. This was the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl title since 2019, which led Wolfson to ask Mahomes whether the Chiefs have a dynasty.

“Yeah, it’s the start of one,” Mahomes answered. “We’re not done. I know we’re going to celebrate tonight. Celebrate at the parade Wednesday, Kansas City. But we’re not done. We got a young team, we’re going to keep this thing going.”

Mahomes likes to be pretty humble about his and his team’s accomplishments, but it’s hard not to acknowledge that the Chiefs are working on a dynasty now.

Since Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the team has reached at least the conference championship game in all six seasons. They have reached the Super Bowl four times during that span, winning three.

The Chiefs are the dominant team during this stretch and most definitely a dynasty.

But like Mahomes says, they’re not done. Mahomes always has his eye on building and accomplishing more. And for those who want to compare him to Tom Brady, Mahomes still isn’t even halfway to Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings yet. He’s still got a ways to go.