Jeffery Simmons gets monster contract extension from Titans

The Tennessee Titans are spending big money to keep a defensive anchor with the team for years to come.

The Titans signed defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to a new four-year contract, according to multiple reports. The terms were particularly eye-popping, as Simmons is getting a four-year extension worth $94 million, with $66 million of it guaranteed.

Jeff Simmons gets $66M guaranteed, which includes a $24M signing bonus. In all, he’s under contract for $104.75M over 5 years (including his fifth-year options). https://t.co/1cmq9u4hHo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2023

Simmons’ new deal makes him the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL, behind only Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

Few would argue that Simmons is not worth it. The 25-year-old has become an elite defensive lineman, and has 16 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in the last two seasons.

Interestingly, one former Titans star has accused the team of giving him a disrespectful contract offer before trading him. Whatever the case, the Titans cannot be accused of taking a similar approach with Simmons.