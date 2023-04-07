 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 7, 2023

Jeffery Simmons gets monster contract extension from Titans

April 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Jeffery Simmons before a game

Dec 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) walks out of the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans are spending big money to keep a defensive anchor with the team for years to come.

The Titans signed defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to a new four-year contract, according to multiple reports. The terms were particularly eye-popping, as Simmons is getting a four-year extension worth $94 million, with $66 million of it guaranteed.

Simmons’ new deal makes him the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL, behind only Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

Few would argue that Simmons is not worth it. The 25-year-old has become an elite defensive lineman, and has 16 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in the last two seasons.

Interestingly, one former Titans star has accused the team of giving him a disrespectful contract offer before trading him. Whatever the case, the Titans cannot be accused of taking a similar approach with Simmons.

Article Tags

Jeffery SimmonsTennessee Titans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus