Jerod Mayo sends clear message about Drake Maye amid QB battle

Drake Maye has seemingly been behind Jacoby Brissett in the New England Patriots’ quarterback competition this offseason, but head coach Jerod Mayo insists he has full confidence in the rookie.

Mayo told reporters on Wednesday that the Patriots will not name a Week 1 starting quarterback until after their third and final preseason game. When asked if he would feel comfortable entering the season with Maye as his starter, Mayo had a strong response.

“100%, I think he’s ready to run a huddle,” Mayo said.

.@tkyles39 asked Jerod Mayo about his thoughts on Drake Maye’s ability to run pre-snap operation — Mayo had a quick response: “100% I think he’s ready to run a huddle.” He later added the #Patriots will know who their starter is by next week, but notes Brissett is still QB1. pic.twitter.com/GTO57nUJpi — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) August 21, 2024

Brissett is the No. 1 quarterback on New England’s current official depth chart, and Mayo said that is an accurate representation of where the veteran stands. The job has clearly been Brissett’s to lose all offseason, though there have been some recent indications that Maye is closing the gap.

Maye was given 24 snaps in last week’s 14-13 preseason loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 3 overall pick finished 6/11 for 47 yards. Maye also had 15 yards rushing, including a 4-yard touchdown scamper on third down late in the first half. Brissett went 3/7 for 17 yards and threw a brutal interception in the end zone.

One notable Patriots reporter recently shared a glowing review of how Maye has looked in practice since the rookie played well against the Eagles. Still, the Pats have offensive line questions and an unproven group of skill position players. It might not make sense to throw Maye into the mix right away, even if it feels inevitable that he will play at some point in 2024.