 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 18, 2024

Drake Maye making push for Patriots’ starting QB job?

August 18, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Drake Maye holds a ball at practice

May 11, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) works out at at the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

There has been a general sense that, at least initially, the New England Patriots will start the season with veteran Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback ahead of rookie Drake Maye. Buzz out of camp continues to increase that suggests that may not be the case.

Maye has been winning highly positive reviews, particularly over the last few days, and there are growing suggestions that he might be outperforming Brissett. Most notably, Greg A. Bedard of Boston Sports Journal reported Sunday that Maye’s confidence has soared since Thursday’s successful preseason outing against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That tracks with some other observations. Mark Daniels of MassLive said Maye is “trending upward” and drawing rave reviews from teammates.

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has insisted that the team is holding an open competition for the quarterback job. If that is the case, Maye might actually be winning it. That seems to be what many fans are hoping happens, at least.

Article Tags

Drake MayeNew England Patriots
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus