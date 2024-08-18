Drake Maye making push for Patriots’ starting QB job?

There has been a general sense that, at least initially, the New England Patriots will start the season with veteran Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback ahead of rookie Drake Maye. Buzz out of camp continues to increase that suggests that may not be the case.

Maye has been winning highly positive reviews, particularly over the last few days, and there are growing suggestions that he might be outperforming Brissett. Most notably, Greg A. Bedard of Boston Sports Journal reported Sunday that Maye’s confidence has soared since Thursday’s successful preseason outing against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Drake Maye's confidence climbing in the last 2 practices per @GregABedard: "I can't overstate how much different Maye looks since his successful stint against the Eagles' backups." — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) August 18, 2024

That tracks with some other observations. Mark Daniels of MassLive said Maye is “trending upward” and drawing rave reviews from teammates.

Drake Maye is trending upward. He looked more confident today and teammates are raving about him. It’ll be interesting couple of weeks to see what happens with this QB competition. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 18, 2024

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has insisted that the team is holding an open competition for the quarterback job. If that is the case, Maye might actually be winning it. That seems to be what many fans are hoping happens, at least.