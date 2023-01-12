Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo received a lot of buzz a year ago as a potential head coach candidate, and he has become a popular name once again in the current hiring cycle.

The Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Mayo, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Mayo has been a linebackers coach with the Patriots since 2019. The Cleveland Browns have also requested an interview with him for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media noted on Thursday that Mayo was impressive in head coach interviews with the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles last offseason.

There was a report last year that Mayo was a leading candidate for the Houston Texans, who are once again searching for a head coach. It is unclear if they plan to give the 36-year-old another look.

Mayo was a star linebacker for the Patriots from 2008 to 2015. Though teams have trended toward young, offensive-minded candidates for head coach jobs in recent years, he seems to be quickly moving his way up the ladder.