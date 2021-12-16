Ex-Ohio State star seemingly hints at Urban Meyer issues in cryptic tweet

Allegations continue to pile up against Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer regarding his treatment of players. There are even some hints about other stories that have not seen the light of day yet.

A tweet from Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker raised some eyebrows on Wednesday. Baker sent a cryptic tweet alluding to “karma,” which some felt was a veiled response to recent allegations against Meyer. Baker played for Ohio State from 2015-2017, spending three seasons under Meyer.

I’m not surprised… KARMA is catching up. — Jerome Baker Jr. (@Lastname_Baker) December 16, 2021

It’s possible that Baker’s tweet has absolutely nothing to do with the Meyer situation. However, his history with the former Ohio State coach and the timing of the tweet certainly seem like more than just coincidences.

The Jaguars have been rocked by Saturday’s report alleging multiple confrontations and significant tension between Meyer, players, and coaches. Things got worse for Meyer on Wednesday, as a former Jaguars player made a pretty shocking allegation against the coach.