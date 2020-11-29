Jerry Jeudy had great reaction to Broncos’ quarterback situation

Jerry Jeudy had a great reaction to the Denver Broncos’ quarterback situation.

The Broncos learned on Saturday that all four of their quarterbacks would not be allowed to play in the team’s Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints. Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19, and all three other quarterbacks were deemed high-risk contacts.

After that news emerged, Jeudy sent a great tweet saying he would have to do his best Lamar Jackson impression.

Guess ima have to get my Lamar Jackson on — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) November 28, 2020

Jeudy is a rookie wide receiver and joked about making the switch to quarterback for the game, which would be fun to see. Jeudy has 37 catches for 589 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Instead, the Broncos actually do have some really wild backup options.