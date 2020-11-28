Broncos will not have a quarterback for Week 12 game vs. Saints

The Denver Broncos are facing a worst-case scenario ahead of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Broncos third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. That prompted the team to look at the status of the other three quarterbacks on the roster and assess their risk.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Drew Lock, Blake Bortles, and Brett Rypien were all deemed high-risk contacts after not wearing masks around Driskel. That means all four of Denver’s quarterbacks will not be able to play Sunday.

It’s not entirely clear what Denver can do from here. They can’t simply sign someone, as COVID-19 quarantine protocols apply to new signings as well. Any new addition would have to clear the testing process, which is simply not possible in such a short window of time.

Someone already on the roster is going to have to stand in at the position. If you’re wondering who that might be, here are some options.