Jerry Jeudy struggles with drops against Chargers

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has had a rough year with dropped passes, and it got worse on Sunday.

Jeudy had a series of drops during Sunday’s game, including one that cost his team dearly. Two clear drops came in the first half, and there were three more in the second half. The fourth drop of the game would have been a touchdown, making matters worse. That drop forced the Broncos to settle for a field goal in a game they ultimately lost by three points. The fifth would have potentially put the Broncos in field goal range late to attempt a game-tying kick.

Jeudy was visibly angry with himself after the touchdown drop, sitting on the sideline with his head in his hands.

The drops were so consistently bad that Associated Press reporter Greg Beacham described Jeudy’s game as “one of the worst games I’ve ever seen an NFL receiver have.”

Jerry Jeudy is having one of the worst games I've ever seen an NFL receiver have. Just one awful drop after another. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 28, 2020

It’s not the first time Jeudy has had issues with drops this year. In fact, it’s been an ongoing problem, as stats demonstrate.

Jerry Jeudy came into today with the NFL's 5th-worst drop rate among pass-catchers with at least 50 targets, according to Pro Football Focus. His drop rate would now be second-worst that group, trailing only K.J. Hamler. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 27, 2020

Jeudy spoke with the media after the game and owned his poor performance.

WR Jerry Jeudy on his 5 drops today in loss against Chargers: "Plays that I was supposed to make, I just dropped it… It happened too many times today and that's unacceptable." #Broncos #BroncosCountry — Kyle Newman (@KyleNewmanDP) December 28, 2020

Jeudy is a rookie, so this isn’t necessarily the end of the world. However, it’s clear that he has drop issues that need to be addressed. He’s been frustrated this season, perhaps with his quarterback, but it’s pretty clear he should point the finger at himself as well.