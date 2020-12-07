Jerry Jeudy appears to take shot at Drew Lock in deleted tweet

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is understandably frustrated with the way things have gone over the past several weeks, and he appeared to take a shot at his quarterback and/or the team following Sunday night’s loss.

Jeudy was targeted just four times and caught one pass in Denver’s 22-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Shortly after the game ended, he sent what seemed like a very sarcastic tweet and then deleted it.

Jerry Jeudy is fed up with Drew Lock pic.twitter.com/B1b6Un1r1g — Snapp (@VonsMagic) December 7, 2020

That may have been Jeudy’s way of taking a swipe at Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who threw two more interceptions to bring his total to 13 picks in nine games. Lock’s passer rating of 67.1 is the worst mark among all NFL quarterbacks.

Of course, Jeudy could have also been criticizing Vic Fangio and the Broncos’ coaching staff. Whatever the case, he has just four catches over the past three games and is obviously tired of running routes without seeing any passes his way.

Jeudy had a funny reaction to the Broncos losing all of their quarterbacks next week, but it doesn’t sound like he’s laughing anymore.