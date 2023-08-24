Jerry Jeudy suffers injury blow with new season looming

The Denver Broncos’ attempts at a rebound season have hit something of a hitch two weeks before it begins.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday’s practice and had to be carted off the field. While the injury is reportedly not severe, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Jeudy is still looking at a multi-week absence.

#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is expected to miss several weeks with a moderate hamstring injury suffered today in practice, per me and @TomPelissero. That puts Jeudy’s status in question for Week 1. But there’s optimism it’s nothing long term for one of Denver’s top weapons. pic.twitter.com/KNv0QAUDOR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2023

This is certainly poorly-timed for the Broncos, who will want to get off to a good start after last year’s disaster. Jeudy was the team’s leading receiver in 2022 with 972 yards and figures to be poised for a similar role this year.

The Broncos open their season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 10. Perhaps coach Sean Payton should have been a bit more careful with his starters in preseason, but in all likelihood, this outcome has nothing to do with that.