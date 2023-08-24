 Skip to main content
Jerry Jeudy suffers injury blow with new season looming

August 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jerry Jeudy without a helmet

Aug 21, 2020; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos’ attempts at a rebound season have hit something of a hitch two weeks before it begins.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday’s practice and had to be carted off the field. While the injury is reportedly not severe, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Jeudy is still looking at a multi-week absence.

This is certainly poorly-timed for the Broncos, who will want to get off to a good start after last year’s disaster. Jeudy was the team’s leading receiver in 2022 with 972 yards and figures to be poised for a similar role this year.

The Broncos open their season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 10. Perhaps coach Sean Payton should have been a bit more careful with his starters in preseason, but in all likelihood, this outcome has nothing to do with that.

