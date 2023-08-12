Sean Payton offers explanation for unusual strategy with first-team offense

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton raised some eyebrows on Friday by leaving his first-team offense in the preseason opener for four drives. That is quite unusual for any team, and raised some questions about where the offense is at.

Payton said after the game that the offense lobbied for another drive after failing to score in their first three attempts, two of which ended with missed field goals.

“Shoot, I wanted to score and leave with a good taste in our mouths,” Payton said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s official website.

The Broncos did score, with Russell Wilson converting with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy on fourth-and-4. That will not really limit the questions, though. Teams rarely work their first-string offenses that hard in a preseason opener. Some starting quarterbacks do not even play at all.

It does not help that the offense, which was terrible in 2022, was uninspiring in the first three drives. Wilson was just 4-for-9 for 50 yards prior to the final drive, which saw him go 3-of-4 for 43 yards to make his line look better.

If the Broncos are going to improve this year, Payton has to get Wilson playing close to his best again. No matter how many intense workout videos Wilson posts, he will need to show on the field that last year was an aberration. An inauspicious star to the preseason will only raise more questions.