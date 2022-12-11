Jerry Jeudy should have been ejected for temper tantrum

Jerry Jeudy showed off his explosive playmaking ability during the Denver Broncos’ game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but the wide receiver was extremely fortunate he was not ejected before he lit up the stat sheet.

Jeudy had a full-blown meltdown when the Broncos were trailing 27-0 late in the first half. He ripped his helmet off as he exited the field and stormed over to an official. Jeudy appeared to scream something in the official’s face and deliberately bump into him. You can see the video below:

Jerry Jeudy just threw a temper tantrum in the middle of the Broncos-Chiefs game 😳 pic.twitter.com/Jqh4a27z4J — Brian Y (@byysports) December 11, 2022

For starters, Jeudy should have been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Players are not allowed to remove their helmets on the field of play. Jeudy also should have been ejected for making physical contact with an official.

It is unclear why the official let Jeudy get away with the antics, but he was lucky he was allowed to remain in the game. He went on to catch three touchdown passes after the outburst, so he made a huge impact in the contest.