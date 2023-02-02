Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought

The Dallas Cowboys looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender at points during the 2022 season, but the end result was what fans have grown used to from the franchise for the better part of the last three decades. Jerry Jones does not want to lump all of the seasons together, however.

Jones was asked at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday about the Cowboys going 27 years without a championship. He offered a long-winded response about how there have been “many different things done” during that span. He also spoke about how close the Cowboys have gotten and how he needs to look in the mirror as the team’s owner and general manager.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talking to reporters today at the Senior Bowl about Dallas’ 27-year Super Bowl drought: pic.twitter.com/X5CDABt8J9 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 2, 2023

Jones turned 80 in October. He is not getting any younger, and it is unclear how much longer he will be able to maintain control of day-to-day operations with the Cowboys. He is undoubtedly aware of that, which is one of the reasons he is so determined to help lead the team to another title.

The Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and are planning to make another big change heading into 2023. Their team this past season once again had enough talent to reach the Super Bowl, but they failed to put everything together.

While Jones may not want to lump all of his underachieving rosters together, many of them have had serious similarities over the past 27 years.