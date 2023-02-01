Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense

The Dallas Cowboys are making changes after the disappointing way their season ended, and owner Jerry Jones dropped a big hint about what we can expect to see from the team going forward.

Jones confirmed Wednesday that coach Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays moving forward. The offense, he said, will be a variation of the schemes McCarthy used as head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

There is a bit of irony in this with regard to McCarthy’s Packers tenure. He did call the offensive plays for the bulk of his time as head coach, but eventually handed off those duties after Aaron Rodgers complained about the team’s conservative playcalling. That might not exactly be encouraging news for Cowboys fans.

McCarthy will be taking over playcalling duties from Kellen Moore, who was surprisingly ousted as offensive coordinator at the end of the season.