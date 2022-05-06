 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones car crash video shows how accident happened

May 6, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jerry Jones takes off his sunglasses

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was taken to the hospital in a precautionary measure after he was involved in a “minor” car accident. Syndication The Record

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a frightening car crash this week, and a video of the accident has surfaced.

Jones was hospitalized as a precaution on Wednesday night following what was described as a minor car accident. TMZ obtained footage of the crash from a person who was using a dashboard camera nearby. It showed the car Jones was driving T-bone another car that was attempting to take a left turn off a one-way street.

You can see the video below:

The accident was clearly a lot more than a fender-bender. Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported.

It was hard to tell exactly what happened, but it looked like the driver Jones hit was attempting to make a left turn from the right lane. Jones was traveling in one of the left lanes at a fairly high rate of speed and was unable to avoid hitting the other vehicle.

Jones appeared to inspect his leg for a potential injury while speaking with people after the crash.

Jones serves as the general manager of the Cowboys in addition to owning the team. He recently drew some attention for revealing the Cowboys’ draft board.

