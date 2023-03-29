Jerry Jones has changed his stance on Roger Goodell

The last time Goodell was up for a contract extension from the NFL’s owners, Jones was against it. The Dallas Cowboys owner wanted Goodell’s contract to have more incentives and benchmarks tied to the deal.

Just last week, a report said that the owners were planning to give Goodell a contract extension.

Jones said at the NFL’s Annual Meetings on Tuesday that he is in favor of Goodell receiving a contract extension.

Jerry Jones said "yes" he's in favor of renewing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract. Comfortable with league operating structure and checks as balances, too. "His direct conversations with owners are very satisfactory and that’s enough for me." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 29, 2023

Why has Jones’ tone about Goodell changed? Jones used to back Daniel Snyder but has seen the Commanders owner effectively be pushed out. Perhaps Jones recognizes that Goodell isn’t a big pushover and doesn’t want to be on the commissioner’s bad side. Don’t forget how Goodell handled the Ezekiel Elliott suspension. Maybe Jerry is more motivated to get along with Goodell now.