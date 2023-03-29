 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones has changed his stance on Roger Goodell

March 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jerry Jones in sunglasses

Jerry Jones has changed his stance on Roger Goodell.

The last time Goodell was up for a contract extension from the NFL’s owners, Jones was against it. The Dallas Cowboys owner wanted Goodell’s contract to have more incentives and benchmarks tied to the deal.

Just last week, a report said that the owners were planning to give Goodell a contract extension.

Jones said at the NFL’s Annual Meetings on Tuesday that he is in favor of Goodell receiving a contract extension.

Why has Jones’ tone about Goodell changed? Jones used to back Daniel Snyder but has seen the Commanders owner effectively be pushed out. Perhaps Jones recognizes that Goodell isn’t a big pushover and doesn’t want to be on the commissioner’s bad side. Don’t forget how Goodell handled the Ezekiel Elliott suspension. Maybe Jerry is more motivated to get along with Goodell now.

