Jerry Jones clarifies comments that seemed to offend CeeDee Lamb

Jerry Jones made some comments earlier in the week that seemed to bother CeeDee Lamb, and the Dallas Cowboys owner tried to clarify his remarks on Sunday.

Prior to the Cowboys’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, Jones acknowledged that he “got in trouble a little bit the other day” when he said he is not feeling a sense of urgency to sign Lamb to a contract extension amid the star wide receiver’s ongoing holdout. Lamb had a very telling reaction to Jones’ quote via social media.

On Sunday, Jones said what he meant was that Lamb is not going to play in preseason games anyway, so the Cowboys are not panicked about the wideout’s absence just yet. Jones also looked right into the camera and told Lamb, “you’re missed.”

“No one appreciates CeeDee being on the field anymore than I do. But let me say this, he wouldn’t be taking a snap out here today if he had been here,” Jones said. “You gotta use your head when you expose key players. … The bottom line, what it is is no, there’s not that urgency. Now, I understand completely the angst that’s happening when you are anxious about and someone says anything about whether you’re missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you’re missed, okay? But you’re not missed out here competing, and it doesn’t put any pressure any place on us. It’s not pressure out here today.”

Lamb is set to make around $18 million in the final year of his rookie contract this season. He has watched several other top receivers sign massive extensions in recent months and wants to be next.

In addition to seeming annoyed by Jones’ comments, Lamb also made a noteworthy change to his social media profiles.

Lamb had 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns last season — all career-high marks. The 25-year-old has skipped all mandatory offseason workouts with the Cowboys, racking up more than $1 million in fines.