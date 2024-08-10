CeeDee Lamb makes interesting change to his social media profiles

If the Dallas Cowboys are going to play hardball with CeeDee Lamb, then he is going to do the same in return.

Lamb made an interesting change to his social media profiles that fans have noticed this week. Previously, Lamb had “America’s Team” listed in the bio section of his X profile. Now, he has “Eights” written there.

“America’s Team,” of course, is the nickname for the Cowboys — the team with whom Lamb is currently in a contract battle. “Eights” is an allusion to Lamb’s jersey number of 88.

Lamb seems to be making the change in response to comments from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the receiver’s contract situation.

Lamb has skipped all of the Cowboys’ offseason workouts, racking up more than $1 million in fines. The 25-year-old wide receiver is set to make nearly $18 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal. He had 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns last season — all career-high marks.