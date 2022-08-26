 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones expecting another Cowboys playoff berth

August 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones already has playoff plans for his Dallas Cowboys this season.

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith got hurt in practice on Wednesday and could be out for the season. Jones spoke about the situation on ESPN’s “First take” Thursday and said that the team could get Smith back at the right time — playoff time.

“It’s a setback. …We’ll have him at the right time. We’ll have him in that San Francisco [playoff] game, or the equivalent of it that we had last year,” Jones said.

The team’s chances of making the playoffs are worse if Smith won’t be able to play most of the season. That’s not stopping Jones from having confidence though.

The Cowboys went 12-5 last season and hosted San Francisco in the wild card round of the playoffs. They lost that game to the 49ers, who went on to beat Green Bay in the divisional round before losing to the Rams in the conference championship.

Dallas has not made the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2006-2007.

