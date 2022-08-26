Jerry Jones expecting another Cowboys playoff berth

Jerry Jones already has playoff plans for his Dallas Cowboys this season.

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith got hurt in practice on Wednesday and could be out for the season. Jones spoke about the situation on ESPN’s “First take” Thursday and said that the team could get Smith back at the right time — playoff time.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on ESPN's First Take about LT Tyron Smith: "It's a setback. …We'll have him at the right time. We'll have him in that San Francisco [playoff] game, or the equivalent of it that we had last year." Mentioned Tyler Smith by name as possible replacement. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 25, 2022

“It’s a setback. …We’ll have him at the right time. We’ll have him in that San Francisco [playoff] game, or the equivalent of it that we had last year,” Jones said.

The team’s chances of making the playoffs are worse if Smith won’t be able to play most of the season. That’s not stopping Jones from having confidence though.

The Cowboys went 12-5 last season and hosted San Francisco in the wild card round of the playoffs. They lost that game to the 49ers, who went on to beat Green Bay in the divisional round before losing to the Rams in the conference championship.

Dallas has not made the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2006-2007.