Cowboys may lose 8-time Pro Bowler for entire season

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered an injury during practice on Wednesday, and it is one that is going to sideline him for a significant period of time.

Smith will have to undergo surgery after he suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The 31-year-old will be out until at least December and may not play at all this season.

#Cowboys standout LT Tyron Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery, sources say. If he’s back at all, it’ll be December. A tough loss. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

That is a huge loss for the Cowboys. Smith has battled injuries in recent years, but he was named a Pro Bowler last season for the eighth time despite only playing in 11 games. The only year he has missed the Pro Bowl since 2013 was in 2020, when he was limited to just two games.

The Cowboys drafted Smith with the No. 9 overall pick in 2011. They have always had great depth along their offensive line, but that depth will once again be tested with their two-time First-team All Pro on the shelf.