 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 25, 2022

Cowboys may lose 8-time Pro Bowler for entire season

August 25, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike McCarthy on the sideline

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA;
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the second half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered an injury during practice on Wednesday, and it is one that is going to sideline him for a significant period of time.

Smith will have to undergo surgery after he suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The 31-year-old will be out until at least December and may not play at all this season.

That is a huge loss for the Cowboys. Smith has battled injuries in recent years, but he was named a Pro Bowler last season for the eighth time despite only playing in 11 games. The only year he has missed the Pro Bowl since 2013 was in 2020, when he was limited to just two games.

The Cowboys drafted Smith with the No. 9 overall pick in 2011. They have always had great depth along their offensive line, but that depth will once again be tested with their two-time First-team All Pro on the shelf.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus