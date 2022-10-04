 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones addresses whether Cowboys will have QB controversy

October 4, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jerry Jones at a press conference

Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones made headlines recently when he said he hoped to see Cooper Rush play well enough to create a quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. The team has now gone 3-0 with Rush, but that does not mean Dak Prescott is in any danger of losing his job.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones was asked if there is a scenario where the Cowboys could stick with Rush even after Prescott is cleared to return from his thumb injury. Jones shut it down.

Prescott suffered a fractured thumb in Week 1 and underwent surgery. His initial timeline for recovery was 6-8 weeks, but Jones has repeatedly expressed optimism that Dak would be back sooner. Prescott reportedly had his stitches removed last week and resumed throwing, but Jones said on Tuesday that the QB still cannot grip the ball well enough to play.

All signs point to Rush starting at least one more game for the Cowboys. If he does, it will be his toughest challenge to date. Dallas is traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in Week 5.

Rush has thrown for 737 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in three-plus games since Prescott hurt his thumb. The 28-year-old veteran has avoided making big mistakes, which is why the Cowboys are 3-1 and in a position where Prescott does not need to feel pressure to return before he is 100 percent healthy. Jones is obviously happy about that, but he knows the team is better off long-term with Prescott under center.

