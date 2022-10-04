Jerry Jones addresses whether Cowboys will have QB controversy

Jerry Jones made headlines recently when he said he hoped to see Cooper Rush play well enough to create a quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. The team has now gone 3-0 with Rush, but that does not mean Dak Prescott is in any danger of losing his job.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones was asked if there is a scenario where the Cowboys could stick with Rush even after Prescott is cleared to return from his thumb injury. Jones shut it down.

Jerry Jones when asked on @1053thefan whether it's fair to say Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) won't play Sunday at Rams: "We're just starting the week. Let's see how the week goes." Any chance Cooper Rush starts in favor of a healthy Prescott? "No, no. As I see it right today." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 4, 2022

Prescott suffered a fractured thumb in Week 1 and underwent surgery. His initial timeline for recovery was 6-8 weeks, but Jones has repeatedly expressed optimism that Dak would be back sooner. Prescott reportedly had his stitches removed last week and resumed throwing, but Jones said on Tuesday that the QB still cannot grip the ball well enough to play.

Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Dak Prescott’s thumb is healing just fine but the quarterback’s grip on the ball is “not well enough to play,” at the moment. Prescott is scheduled to meet with the doctor today. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 4, 2022

All signs point to Rush starting at least one more game for the Cowboys. If he does, it will be his toughest challenge to date. Dallas is traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in Week 5.

Rush has thrown for 737 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in three-plus games since Prescott hurt his thumb. The 28-year-old veteran has avoided making big mistakes, which is why the Cowboys are 3-1 and in a position where Prescott does not need to feel pressure to return before he is 100 percent healthy. Jones is obviously happy about that, but he knows the team is better off long-term with Prescott under center.