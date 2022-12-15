Jerry Jones hints at stance on Odell Beckham Jr

The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver TY Hilton earlier this week, which led many to conclude that they have bowed out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. Jerry Jones clearly does not want the buzz to die down, however.

Jones was asked at the NFL owners’ meetings on Tuesday about the possibility of the Cowboys signing Beckham. He hinted that it could still happen.

Jerry Jones acknowledged if Odell Beckham Jr. signs it has to be sooner rather than later. How soon? “I don’t want to talk about that but stand by,” Jones said as the NFL owners’ meetings ended Tuesday at the Four Seasons Dallas. “This thing could break.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 14, 2022

Jones then indicated that he has not closed the door on OBJ being able to help the Cowboys this season.

Why is Jerry Jones still holding out hope for Odell Beckham Jr? "Great players make great plays. Great ones make exceptional plays. And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, if I may be arm waving about it, could be the difference in a world championship." — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 14, 2022

“Great players make great plays. Great ones make exceptional plays,” Jones said. “And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, if I may be arm waving about it, could be the difference in a world championship.”

Was that Jones’ way of saying he would be open to Beckham joining the Cowboys and only contributing in the postseason? Beckham seemed to make it clear recently that he has no interest in playing before that, anyway.

Jones publicly recruited Beckham for weeks before the situation took a turn. OBJ visited with the Cowboys, and there were concerns about his surgically repaired knee after he underwent a physical. The interest in the Pro Bowl receiver has since died down.

Keep in mind that Jones loves generating headlines. Even if the Cowboys had moved on from signing Beckham this season, he would never admit it.

It is looking less and less likely that Beckham will sign with a team this season.