Report: Cowboys have 1 major concern about Odell Beckham Jr

The Dallas Cowboys have been viewed as the favorite to sign Odell Beckham Jr. for several weeks now, but a recent development has reportedly impacted their level of interest in the veteran wide receiver.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys were not encouraged by Beckham’s recent physical. The team has concerns that his surgically repaired knee has not progressed to the point where it is certain Beckham will be able to play in 2022.

Source: The #Cowboys have concerns after Odell Beckham Jr.’s physical that his recovery from torn left ACL in Super Bowl has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January and possibility exists signing him would have no benefit until 2023 season. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 6, 2022

Beckham tore his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Nov. 6 that OBJ’s rehab had gone extremely well and he was expected to be fully cleared later that week. That was a month ago, and it does not sound like Beckham has been cleared.

Jerry Jones had been openly recruiting Beckham, but the Cowboys owner’s tone appeared to change a bit on Tuesday. He hinted during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan that there are concerns about when Beckham will be able to play.

“I’m going to kind of keep that one at bay, because that’s degree,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “It’s a lot different if you play one play or if you played or are available for a week and that week be the Super Bowl week, than if he’s available the next week. And so everything in between. I would say that’s a point of discussion — a player’s own belief of where he is in becoming ready to play is real big.”

Beckham visited Dallas on Monday and Tuesday. He sat in Jerry Jones’ courtside seats with some Cowboys players during Monday night’s Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks game. He even hinted at a possible deal, but that is now in doubt.