Jerry Jones criticized for response to DE Sam Williams’ latest troubling incident

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams found himself in trouble with the law this week for the second time in less than a year, but team owner Jerry Jones hardly seems bothered by the latest incident.

Williams was arrested on Sunday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to police in Frisco, Texas. The drug charge, which was not for possession of marijuana, is a low-level felony. The weapons charge is a misdemeanor.

Williams, a second-round pick out of Ole Miss last year, also had a warrant issued for his arrest in January. The warrant stemmed from a December incident in which Williams slammed his Corvette into another vehicle while driving not far from the Cowboys’ facility. Police later determined that Williams was driving 98 mph in a 55-mph zone before the crash. He was cited for misdemeanor reckless driving.

Jones was asked on Wednesday about Williams’ arrest. The 80-year-old said Williams is “maturing” and was not driving as fast this time around.

When Jerry Jones spoke about Sam Williams' latest arrest, Jerry said Williams is "maturing" because he was driving 34 mph less compared to his arrest last year READ MORE: https://t.co/9P58raN8MG pic.twitter.com/UgVq4GG6hO — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 24, 2023

“This sounds a little hollow, but he does and is maturing,” Jones said. “What was he going 66? So, he’s 34 miles an hour less this year than he was last year — 98 to 66, so that’s improvement.”

That response did not sit well with a lot of people for obvious reasons. Anyone who saw the photos from Williams’ crash last year knows he is fortunate to have avoided inflicting a significant injury on himself or someone else. Jones often tries to make light of serious situations, but the NFL probably is not laughing.

Williams played a significant role in his first NFL season with 22 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. Jones said he does not expect the arrest to impact Williams’ status. The NFL will ultimately make that determination.