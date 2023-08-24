 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones criticized for response to DE Sam Williams’ latest troubling incident

August 24, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jerry Jones at a press conference

Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams found himself in trouble with the law this week for the second time in less than a year, but team owner Jerry Jones hardly seems bothered by the latest incident.

Williams was arrested on Sunday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to police in Frisco, Texas. The drug charge, which was not for possession of marijuana, is a low-level felony. The weapons charge is a misdemeanor.

Williams, a second-round pick out of Ole Miss last year, also had a warrant issued for his arrest in January. The warrant stemmed from a December incident in which Williams slammed his Corvette into another vehicle while driving not far from the Cowboys’ facility. Police later determined that Williams was driving 98 mph in a 55-mph zone before the crash. He was cited for misdemeanor reckless driving.

Jones was asked on Wednesday about Williams’ arrest. The 80-year-old said Williams is “maturing” and was not driving as fast this time around.

“This sounds a little hollow, but he does and is maturing,” Jones said. “What was he going 66? So, he’s 34 miles an hour less this year than he was last year — 98 to 66, so that’s improvement.”

That response did not sit well with a lot of people for obvious reasons. Anyone who saw the photos from Williams’ crash last year knows he is fortunate to have avoided inflicting a significant injury on himself or someone else. Jones often tries to make light of serious situations, but the NFL probably is not laughing.

Williams played a significant role in his first NFL season with 22 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. Jones said he does not expect the arrest to impact Williams’ status. The NFL will ultimately make that determination.

