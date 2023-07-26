 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 26, 2023

Jerry Jones addresses all the talk about Dak Prescott’s interceptions

July 26, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Jerry Jones in sunglasses

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott finished last year with a career-worst 15 interceptions, and the majority of them came over the final month of the season. That has been viewed as one of the biggest issues the Dallas Cowboys need to fix heading into 2023, and Jerry Jones expects Prescott and the team to do just that.

Jones was asked at training camp on Tuesday about his expectations for Prescott this season. He said what he expects is “not the unexpected,” meaning he is hopeful Prescott will do a better job of protecting the football.

“What I expect is not the unexpected,” Jones said. “What last year represented, relative to turnovers, was unexpected. And I know you’ve got a track record and that, from my viewpoint, is factored in with his injury status over the last three or few years. Having said all of that, I’d expect to see what we expect from Dak, which is don’t turn the ball over and be protective of the ball. When I think of Dak, that’s the first thing that comes to mind. That’s what he does.”

Tipped balls were a big issue for the Cowboys last season. Prescott said recently that he expects that to be resolved in part because he will have more chemistry with his wide receivers.

In addition to his 15 regular-season interceptions, Prescott also threw two picks in the Cowboys’ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jones expects all of that to be cleaned up.

Article Tags

Dak PrescottDallas CowboysJerry Jones
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus