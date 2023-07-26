Jerry Jones addresses all the talk about Dak Prescott’s interceptions

Dak Prescott finished last year with a career-worst 15 interceptions, and the majority of them came over the final month of the season. That has been viewed as one of the biggest issues the Dallas Cowboys need to fix heading into 2023, and Jerry Jones expects Prescott and the team to do just that.

Jones was asked at training camp on Tuesday about his expectations for Prescott this season. He said what he expects is “not the unexpected,” meaning he is hopeful Prescott will do a better job of protecting the football.

What does Jerry Jones expect from Dak Prescott this season? Jones: "What I expect is not the unexpected. What last year represented relative to turnovers was unexpected… I expect to see what we expect from Dak, which is don't turn the ball over, and be protective of the ball." pic.twitter.com/o59Z1WHRAQ — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 25, 2023

“What I expect is not the unexpected,” Jones said. “What last year represented, relative to turnovers, was unexpected. And I know you’ve got a track record and that, from my viewpoint, is factored in with his injury status over the last three or few years. Having said all of that, I’d expect to see what we expect from Dak, which is don’t turn the ball over and be protective of the ball. When I think of Dak, that’s the first thing that comes to mind. That’s what he does.”

Tipped balls were a big issue for the Cowboys last season. Prescott said recently that he expects that to be resolved in part because he will have more chemistry with his wide receivers.

In addition to his 15 regular-season interceptions, Prescott also threw two picks in the Cowboys’ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jones expects all of that to be cleaned up.