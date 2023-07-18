Reporter clarifies Dak Prescott’s viral comment about interceptions

It turns out Dak Prescott’s words may have gotten a little lost in translation this week.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback Prescott went viral this week for seemingly making a big promise about next NFL season. Prescott was reported by local outlets to have said that he would not throw ten interceptions in 2023.

On Tuesday however, Cowboys beat writer Nick Eatman clarified Prescott’s remarks. Eatman, who was there at the time, said that Prescott was talking about being on the same page as his wide receivers. As such, Prescott was actually saying that he wouldn’t have “tipped” interceptions (rather than “ten” interceptions).

The ex-Pro Bowler Prescott has not thrown fewer than ten interceptions in a season since 2018 (of course, not counting the 2020 season when Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in the early going). Though fewer than ten picks might be an objectively good goal for him, it is not actually one that Prescott is consciously gunning for.

Regardless, Prescott and the Cowboys have a lot to be excited about for the coming season. Prescott recently spoke out about the one thing he is happy that the team has been doing lately.