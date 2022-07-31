 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones has big demands for Ezekiel Elliott

July 31, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jerry Jones in sunglasses

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have two talented running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, but owner Jerry Jones knows which one needs to be featured the most.

Jones set high expectations for Elliott in new comments, saying that the veteran back must be the focus of the running game no matter what.

Jones is essentially laying down a challenge for Elliott here. Elliott has the big contract and the history of production, but has not quite been at his very best over the last two seasons. Jones clearly wants to see Elliott living up to his reputation if the Cowboys are going to be Super Bowl contenders in 2022.

Elliott has a lot to prove for other reasons, too, particularly his long-term future in Dallas. Depending on who you ask, his time with the Cowboys may be nearing an end no matter what he does in 2022.

.

