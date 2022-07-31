Jerry Jones has big demands for Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys have two talented running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, but owner Jerry Jones knows which one needs to be featured the most.

Jones set high expectations for Elliott in new comments, saying that the veteran back must be the focus of the running game no matter what.

Interesting comments from #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @nflnetwork, saying that Zeke Elliott “has to be the focus” in the run game. “He has to be the focal point” based on his work in the run game and pass game. “There is room for (Tony) Pollard while Zeke is in there.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2022

Jones is essentially laying down a challenge for Elliott here. Elliott has the big contract and the history of production, but has not quite been at his very best over the last two seasons. Jones clearly wants to see Elliott living up to his reputation if the Cowboys are going to be Super Bowl contenders in 2022.

Elliott has a lot to prove for other reasons, too, particularly his long-term future in Dallas. Depending on who you ask, his time with the Cowboys may be nearing an end no matter what he does in 2022.