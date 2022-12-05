 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones shares why Ezekiel Elliott did not start

December 4, 2022
by Larry Brown
Ezekiel Elliot looking ahead

Jan 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in his NFL career, Ezekiel Elliott did not start in a game where he was available to play. Jerry Jones addressed that matter after his Dallas Cowboys beat the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 on “Sunday Night Football” in week 13.

Jones told reporters that Elliott was benched by the coaching staff for disciplinary reasons. The Cowboys owner added that the infraction was related to a meeting. Jones felt the issue wasminor enough where the owner wouldn’t have punished Elliott with a benching.

Elliott still had a big role in the game despite his benching. He rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Tony Pollard started and rushed 12 times for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Elliott’s benching breaks a streak of 97 consecutive starts for the Cowboys running back. Dallas is now 9-3 after the win over Indianapolis.

Dallas CowboysEzekiel ElliottJerry Jones
