Jerry Jones shares why Ezekiel Elliott did not start

For the first time in his NFL career, Ezekiel Elliott did not start in a game where he was available to play. Jerry Jones addressed that matter after his Dallas Cowboys beat the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 on “Sunday Night Football” in week 13.

Jones told reporters that Elliott was benched by the coaching staff for disciplinary reasons. The Cowboys owner added that the infraction was related to a meeting. Jones felt the issue wasminor enough where the owner wouldn’t have punished Elliott with a benching.

Jerry Jones didnt know the reason exactly. He said late to a meeting or phone going off in meeting. Jones said it was nothing he would have benched Elliott for https://t.co/V5J6wMsx68 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 5, 2022

Elliott still had a big role in the game despite his benching. He rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Tony Pollard started and rushed 12 times for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Elliott’s benching breaks a streak of 97 consecutive starts for the Cowboys running back. Dallas is now 9-3 after the win over Indianapolis.