Jerry Jones may have had a little too much fun on Bourbon Street

The Dallas Cowboys played the Saints in New Orleans on Thursday night in Week 13, and it sounds like it was a fun trip for everyone, especially Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys owner traveled to watch his team play the game. He also spent some time hanging out with Cowboys fans on Bourbon Street, the popular tourist area in the heart of New Orleans.

Jones joked during a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan that he left about 20 percent of himself back on Bourbon Street.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan talking about how much he loves New Orleans: “When you see me, you’re only seeing 80 percent. … Because I’ve left the other 20 percent on Bourbon Street. It’s some kind of place. And there are Cowboys fans here.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 3, 2021

Jones even ran into a Cowboys reporter on Bourbon Street and joked that he would be coaching in place of Mike McCarthy, who is out due to COVID. Jones offered to buy the reporter a drink.

Just saw Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Bourbon. He jokingly said he was coaching tonight and wanted to know what he should call on the first play. I said send Amari Cooper on a go route to test his conditioning.

He offered me a drink. I turned it down. I have to work. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 2, 2021

None of this should surprise you. Jones enjoys to have a good time. We even shared videos of him hanging out with fans on Bourbon Street in 2019.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports