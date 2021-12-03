 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones may have had a little too much fun on Bourbon Street

December 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jerry Jones smiles

The Dallas Cowboys played the Saints in New Orleans on Thursday night in Week 13, and it sounds like it was a fun trip for everyone, especially Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys owner traveled to watch his team play the game. He also spent some time hanging out with Cowboys fans on Bourbon Street, the popular tourist area in the heart of New Orleans.

Jones joked during a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan that he left about 20 percent of himself back on Bourbon Street.

Jones even ran into a Cowboys reporter on Bourbon Street and joked that he would be coaching in place of Mike McCarthy, who is out due to COVID. Jones offered to buy the reporter a drink.

None of this should surprise you. Jones enjoys to have a good time. We even shared videos of him hanging out with fans on Bourbon Street in 2019.

