Jerry Jones has funny quote about his New Year’s Eve plans

Jerry Jones has been known to have a good time, and the Dallas Cowboys owner never seems to let his age slow him down. This year will be the last time he gets to celebrate New Year’s Eve in his 70s, but Jones apparently doesn’t have any big plans.

Jones was asked about his New Year’s Eve plans during his Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. The 79-year-old said he is going to be a “pretty simple, quiet boy” and not do some of the things he has done to celebrate the holiday in the past.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: “Jerry Jones is gonna be a pretty simple, quiet boy tonight. I’m gonna be careful, as opposed to (past) New Year’s Eves in my life. … I’m just gonna smell the roses tonight. If I miss a dance, it won’t hurt b/c I’ve danced the soles off these feet.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 31, 2021

We don’t know exactly what type of past behavior Jones was referring to, but we have a few guesses.

Jones should be in a great mood as he rings in the new year. His Cowboys have clinched the NFC East and look like they have a chance to make a deep playoff run. Perhaps that makes it easier to keep things low key for New Year’s Eve.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports