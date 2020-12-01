Jerry Jones has laughable take on Broncos’ QB mess

The Denver Broncos were forced to start a practice squad wide receiver at quarterback on Sunday after several players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It may have been an unprecedented situation, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feels his team has faced just as much adversity this season.

Jones was asked about the Broncos starting Kendall Hinton at QB during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. He said he doesn’t think the situation was any more challenging for Denver than it was for the Cowboys when they had to start Ben DiNucci earlier in the year.

“I don’t know that Denver had any more of a challenge than we’ve had with DiNucci, or with the young QBs we’ve had,” Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Of course, there’s one big difference — the Cowboys drafted DiNucci to play quarterback. He was thrust into a starting role after both Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton went down with injuries but, again, he’s a quarterback. Hinton last played quarterback in college and had been on Denver’s practice squad as a wide receiver.

Jones may not have been very confident in DiNucci’s ability to start as a rookie, as evidenced by some remarks he made last month. That doesn’t mean the Cowboys’ QB situation was anywhere near as complicated as Denver’s.