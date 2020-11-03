Jerry Jones doesn’t sound very confident in third-stringer Ben DiNucci

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Andy Dalton once again on Sunday, as the veteran quarterback has now been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not be eligible to play this week. That means Ben DiNucci is in line to make his second NFL start, but are the Cowboys planning to go in a different direction?

Jerry Jones offered a very blunt assessment of DiNucci during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. The Cowboys owner said the seventh-round rookie looked like the spotlight was too bright for him during Sunday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones very blunt on Ben DiNucci in Philly: "I think it was a lot for him. I think we certainly, as a team, paid the price to have him come in under those circumstances, and that’s almost trite. "It was, frankly, more than he could handle."@1053thefan — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 3, 2020

DiNucci completed 21-of-40 passes for just 180 yards in the loss to Philly. He also took four sacks and lost two fumbles. It’s hard to expect much from a third-string quarterback, but the Cowboys may have seen enough from DiNucci. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Dallas may activate Cooper Rush from the practice squad to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No matter who they have under center, the Cowboys will need a miracle to pull off a win against the undefeated Steelers. Jones has been fairly snippy with the media lately, and you can understand why. Between his team’s horrific defense and the injuries at the quarterback position, 2020 has been a rough year already.