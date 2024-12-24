Jerry Jones drops big hint about Mike McCarthy’s future with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have managed to put together a respectable season despite their significant injury issues, and it is sounding more and more like the impressive stretch has saved Mike McCarthy’s job.

The Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday night. Dallas has now won four of their last five games and improved to 7-8 on the season. Following the win over Tampa Bay, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared to have a heartfelt exchange with McCarthy.

Then on Tuesday, Jones dropped a strong hint about McCarthy’s future in Dallas. Jones gushed about McCarthy and the Cowboys’ coaching staff during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of the way the coaching staff, led by Mike McCarthy, the way that the leadership on this team, and really proud of these young players,” Jones said. “They just are growing mentally and physically by leaps and bounds, makes me think we’ve got an outstanding future ahead of us.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: "I can't tell you how proud I am of the way the coaching staff, led by Mike McCarthy, the way that the leadership on this team, and really proud of these young players. They just are growing mentally and physically by leaps and bounds,… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 24, 2024

The Cowboys have been without Dak Prescott since Week 9, when the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. McCarthy’s job security looked as questionable as ever when Dallas was 3-7, but players have since shown that they have not given up on their head coach.

Jones has never closed the door on giving McCarthy an extension. His comments on Tuesday were as close as he has gotten to confirming that the coach will return in 2025.