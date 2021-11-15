Dak Prescott has message for Cowboys’ critics after dominant win

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys heard some of the comments after their loss to Denver last week, and it’s fair to say they felt the need to send a message Sunday.

The Cowboys did so in a 43-3 blowout win over Atlanta on Sunday. That win came a week after a 30-16 defeat to the Broncos, which led Denver coach Vic Fangio to claim that he’d created a blueprint for beating the Dallas offense that other teams hadn’t yet followed.

Prescott said after Sunday’s win that the Falcons had tried some of the same things Denver tried, but it wasn’t a problem for his offense.

“They tried that early,” Prescott said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “As I said last week, the reason I wanted it is because we didn’t play a good game. If they think that is the recipe for success against us, then good luck to them. We know what we’re capable of, and I think last week was something we needed in a sense of just refocusing, recentering and realizing this is the NFL and it’s tough. You’ve got to earn it each and every day of practice and you’ve got to come out on Sundays and earn it again.”

In other words, the Cowboys quarterback doesn’t think Fangio actually solved anything. Dallas had a bad week. Things were very different against the Falcons, even in places where the plan was the same.

It didn’t help that the Cowboys had a little extra motivation against Atlanta, whether they were willing to admit it or not.

Photo: Aug 26, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) smiles while on the field before the game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports