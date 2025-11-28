Jerry Jones makes one of his most outrageous claims ever

Jerry Jones has made a number of outrageous statements about his decision to trade star pass-rusher Micah Parsons prior to the season, but the Dallas Cowboys owner has officially outdone himself.

Quinnen Williams has played well for the Cowboys since they acquired the Pro Bowl defensive tackle from the New York Jets at the trade deadline earlier this month. During a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones praised Williams and claimed he made a strong effort to acquire the former New York Jets star this past offseason.

Jones said he offered to trade Parsons and a first-round draft pick to the Jets for Williams during training camp. It was initially unclear if Jones meant he offered Parsons in exchange for Williams and a first-round pick, but he clarified that he was the one offering the first-round pick in addition to Parsons.

“I actually tried to trade for Williams. I tried to get the Jets in training camp, period, I was gonna give a one and Parsons for Williams — a one and Parsons for Williams,” Jones said. “I thought that much of Williams, and he’s showing you what he can do for a defense. You’d love to have Micah or you’d love to have several players around, but that’s not the game. That’s not the system. The NFL system is built so everybody has a chance to put equal players out there.”

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claims he offered the #Jets Micah Parsons AND a 1st-rounder for Quinnen Williams during training camp.



— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 28, 2025

Williams is an outstanding player, but an argument can be made that Parsons is the best defensive player in the NFL. It would be a shock if the Jets were unwilling to trade Williams for Parsons straight up, let alone turn down a deal in which they would land Parsons and a first-round pick.

Even if Jones misspoke and intended to say he offered Parsons for Williams and a first-round pick, it is still fair to wonder whether the 83-year-old was telling the truth.

Rather than admitting that the Cowboys traded Parsons because the two sides could not come to terms on a contract extension, Jones has chosen to make some truly incredible statements about the team’s motivation behind the deal. The Williams claim is just the latest.